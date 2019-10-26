General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,410 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $18,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

GIS opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.96. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

