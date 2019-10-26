General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 24,698.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,246 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,946,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 44.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,313,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,631,000 after acquiring an additional 643,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

GIS stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. 2,647,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,241. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,008.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

