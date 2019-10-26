Genesis Vision (GVT) Hits Market Cap of $4.91 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00011602 BTC on exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Ovis and Kucoin. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $4.91 million and $952,646.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010436 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00204451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.78 or 0.01493906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00029770 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00093878 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, IDEX, Hotbit, Kucoin, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

