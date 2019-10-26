GetBusy (LON:GETB) Stock Price Down 1.4%

GetBusy PLC (LON:GETB)’s share price fell 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.01 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35.01 ($0.46), 206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.46).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of GetBusy from GBX 52 ($0.68) to GBX 56 ($0.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $16.70 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.38.

GetBusy Company Profile (LON:GETB)

GetBusy Plc develops and sells document management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company focuses on electronic document management, communication, and productivity. It offers SmartVault, a cloud document management system for small and medium enterprises; and Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management system designed for medium to large enterprise businesses, which allows businesses to automatically file their emails, search content inside their stored documents, approve documents, track files, generate end-to-end audits, and optimize processes and workflows.

