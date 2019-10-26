Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $251-261 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.50 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $6.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,409. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.92. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $53.97.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

