Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Maxim Group set a $84.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.77.

Shares of GILD traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.32. 12,014,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,777,119. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average is $65.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,519.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

