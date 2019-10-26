GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Position Lifted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 27,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $43.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The company has a market cap of $107.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $44.10.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 175.45% and a net margin of 13.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. New Street Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Societe Generale raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.79.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 177,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,965.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

