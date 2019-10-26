Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 94.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,278 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.30% of Global Payments worth $75,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $911,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Global Payments by 82.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. BMT Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.18, for a total transaction of $109,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $97,932.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,633,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $161.34 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $175.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.53 and a 200-day moving average of $157.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price objective on Global Payments and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.36.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

