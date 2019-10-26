Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Globant posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Globant had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,067,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,191,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 65,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 15,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,748,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.49. 253,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,671. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.49. Globant has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $112.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.66 and a beta of 0.90.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

