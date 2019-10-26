Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $97.64 and last traded at $97.47, with a volume of 8237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.67.

The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

In other Globe Life news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $336,355.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $2,311,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,441,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,820 shares of company stock worth $4,629,436 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Globe Life Company Profile (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

