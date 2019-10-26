Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.40

News stories about Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Gluskin Sheff + Associates earned a media sentiment score of -2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

The stock has a market cap of $444.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.09. Gluskin Sheff + Associates has a 52 week low of C$9.07 and a 52 week high of C$15.33.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Company Profile

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

