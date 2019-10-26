Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) will post sales of $205.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.78 million and the highest is $217.96 million. Gogo posted sales of $217.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $830.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $818.10 million to $849.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $899.34 million, with estimates ranging from $840.56 million to $947.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

GOGO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,983. Gogo has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $544.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90.

In other Gogo news, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 65,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $258,664.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $180,348.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 265,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,013. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gogo by 31.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 238,700 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 43.8% in the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,725,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Gogo by 27.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

