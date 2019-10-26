Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 707.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,825 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,424,000 after buying an additional 1,251,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,500,000 after buying an additional 887,296 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 72.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,722,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,627,000 after buying an additional 723,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,489,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,376,000 after buying an additional 503,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $80.14 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $54.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.07. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $82,687.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,285.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

