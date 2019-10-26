Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

