Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 820 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,017 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 14,275 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $3,445,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 17.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,962 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $1,816,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $96.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $108.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.57.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $121.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $855,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $482,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,774 shares of company stock worth $5,609,608 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

