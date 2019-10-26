Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €8.20 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.65 ($7.73).

Shares of DBK stock opened at €7.18 ($8.35) on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($21.50). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.83.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

