Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Novartis (VTX:NOVN) a CHF 105 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 105 price target on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 90 target price on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays set a CHF 80 target price on Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC set a CHF 88 target price on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 84 target price on Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 88 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 90.82.

Novartis has a twelve month low of CHF 72.45 and a twelve month high of CHF 88.30.

About Novartis

