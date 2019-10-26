Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

AZN stock opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $47.72.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other AstraZeneca news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca bought 425,000 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 141.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 37.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 58.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

