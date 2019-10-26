GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). GoPro reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). GoPro had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $292.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GoPro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.96. 3,073,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,663,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $593.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.86. GoPro has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in GoPro by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.