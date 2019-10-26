Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price objective on Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research set a $145.00 price objective on Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.25.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

NASDAQ LOPE traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.08. 266,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $90.67 and a fifty-two week high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $174.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dilek Marsh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $126,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $596,730. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 85.9% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1,237.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.