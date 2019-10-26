Graphcoin (GRPH) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last week, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the dollar. Graphcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00662608 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028000 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004094 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000270 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 89.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002722 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000594 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

