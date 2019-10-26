Graviocoin (GIO) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $389,610.00 and approximately $1,173.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 49% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00203627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.89 or 0.01506025 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029229 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00102919 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,187,034,158 coins and its circulating supply is 985,239,158 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.