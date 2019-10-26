Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:GEC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. Great Elm Capital Group has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

Get Great Elm Capital Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Great Elm Capital Group by 5,037.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 20,261.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 296,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 524,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.