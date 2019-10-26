Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GLDD. ValuEngine cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $13.80 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

NASDAQ GLDD traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $10.68. 333,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,107. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $676.56 million, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $37,213.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,639. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Simonelli sold 3,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $41,518.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 322,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,261 shares of company stock valued at $313,384. 4.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,536,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,659 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,047,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,302,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,376,000 after acquiring an additional 629,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 401,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,263,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

