GreenMed (GRMD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 26th. One GreenMed token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last week, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the dollar. GreenMed has a market capitalization of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00202513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.01540135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029218 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00098857 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GreenMed Token Profile

GreenMed was first traded on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io.

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

