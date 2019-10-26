Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Trading Down 12.5%

Grizzly Discoveries Inc (CVE:GZD) fell 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 5,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 59,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD)

Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, cobalt, potash, and diamond deposits. As of November 1, 2018, it had interests in approximately 189,000 acres of precious-base metal properties in British Columbia along with metallic and industrial mineral permits for potash totaling approximately 60,000 acres along the Alberta-Saskatchewan border; and approximately 161,000 acres of properties, which host diamondiferous kimberlites in the Buffalo Head Hills region of Alberta.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Grizzly Discoveries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grizzly Discoveries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.