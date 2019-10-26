H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.40 Million

Equities analysts expect H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) to announce sales of $163.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for H & R Block’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.80 million and the lowest is $163.00 million. H & R Block reported sales of $148.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow H & R Block.

Get H & R Block alerts:

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. H & R Block had a return on equity of 305.29% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on H & R Block from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Northcoast Research lowered H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.18. 2,010,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,584. H & R Block has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in H & R Block by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 16,192 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in H & R Block by 66.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,605,000 after purchasing an additional 795,172 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in H & R Block by 92.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,596,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,319 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in H & R Block by 23.3% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP increased its stake in H & R Block by 75.0% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H & R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.