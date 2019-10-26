Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Ltd (HWSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Ltd (LON:HWSL) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HWSL opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.92) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 74.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.88. Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 101.67 ($1.33).

Get Hadrian's Wall Secured Investments alerts:

About Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments

Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Limited is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through exposure, directly or indirectly, to primarily secured loans originated across a range of channels, assets and industry segments.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Hadrian's Wall Secured Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hadrian's Wall Secured Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.