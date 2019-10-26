Hall Laurie J Trustee Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.50. 1,685,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,580. The company has a market capitalization of $130.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $307.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.91 and a 200 day moving average of $270.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total transaction of $1,492,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,793.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $99,067.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,317 shares of company stock worth $3,677,494 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.