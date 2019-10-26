Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases Shares of 1,800 Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at $2,650,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at $1,074,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at $442,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at $2,578,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at $910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.70. 1,282,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.78. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.88.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

In related news, Director Roland A. Hernandez purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $104,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $16,030,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 805,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,831,190.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.