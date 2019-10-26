Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HALL. BidaskClub raised Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hallmark Financial Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ HALL opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.60. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.75 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Naveen Anand bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $106,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,812. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after buying an additional 216,369 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,135,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 942,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after buying an additional 119,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 101,359 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

