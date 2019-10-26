Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.35, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLMAF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

