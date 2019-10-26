Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to post sales of $1.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $6.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $6.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $7.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 63.57%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

In related news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 93,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $1,505,232.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Evans acquired 10,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $147,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,880 shares in the company, valued at $24,407,671.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 511.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Hanesbrands by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.89. 3,412,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,977. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

