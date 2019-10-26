Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hanmi Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson lowered Hanmi Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Hanmi Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,297. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $561.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $50.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

