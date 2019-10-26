Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €117.00 Price Target for Continental (ETR:CON)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CON. Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €136.28 ($158.46).

Shares of CON opened at €124.14 ($144.35) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €118.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Continental has a 12 month low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 12 month high of €157.40 ($183.02).

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

