HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 894,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.18% of HCP worth $31,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 438,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 279,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 2,313.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,570,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,109 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 181.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 4.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 200,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCP traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $36.30. 3,594,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. HCP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). HCP had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 53.57%. The firm had revenue of $489.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.32%.

In other HCP news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,261,204.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

HCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of HCP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank set a $38.00 price objective on shares of HCP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. HCP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

