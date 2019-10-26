Head to Head Comparison: Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) & TMSR (NYSE:TMSR)

Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) and TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Pivotal Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and TMSR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TMSR $23.19 million 0.78 $1.45 million N/A N/A

TMSR has higher revenue and earnings than Pivotal Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pivotal Acquisition and TMSR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 TMSR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pivotal Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.52%. Given Pivotal Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pivotal Acquisition is more favorable than TMSR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.3% of Pivotal Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of TMSR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and TMSR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Acquisition N/A N/A N/A TMSR -2.61% -2.69% -1.60%

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition beats TMSR on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pivotal Acquisition Company Profile

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of LDiscovery, LLC.

TMSR Company Profile

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.