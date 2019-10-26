Head-To-Head Contrast: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and CorePoint Lodging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 6 0 2.75 CorePoint Lodging 1 0 0 0 1.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $22.57, suggesting a potential downside of 0.13%. CorePoint Lodging has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.22%. Given CorePoint Lodging’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CorePoint Lodging is more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Dividends

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. CorePoint Lodging pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CorePoint Lodging pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.3% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of CorePoint Lodging shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of CorePoint Lodging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and CorePoint Lodging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $351.07 million 5.06 $152.80 million $1.99 11.36 CorePoint Lodging $862.00 million 0.66 -$262.00 million $2.06 4.80

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CorePoint Lodging. CorePoint Lodging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and CorePoint Lodging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 47.03% 13.29% 2.32% CorePoint Lodging -28.49% -6.95% -3.67%

Risk and Volatility

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorePoint Lodging has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats CorePoint Lodging on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed mortgage loans, real estate acquired in settlement of mortgage loans, non-Agency subordinated bonds, and small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans. The company's Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency MBS; and interest rate hedging activities related to indebtedness. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc. is based in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.