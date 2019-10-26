HempCoin Hits One Day Volume of $282.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $462,520.00 and approximately $282.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033901 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00075608 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00101591 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,093.67 or 0.99781761 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002344 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000531 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin's total supply is 253,017,141 coins and its circulating supply is 252,881,990 coins.

The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

