Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $996.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.74. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $35.63.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.04 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 26.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HFWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In other Heritage Financial news, COO Bryan Mcdonald sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $106,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,543.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $60,988.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,126.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

