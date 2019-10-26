Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hexindai Inc. provides consumer lending marketplace. It facilitates loans to meet the increasing consumption demand of the emerging middle class in China. Hexindai Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hexindai from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ HX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. 51,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,691. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09. Hexindai has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $8.10.

Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 million. Hexindai had a negative net margin of 214.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. On average, analysts expect that Hexindai will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Hexindai during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hexindai by 35.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 268,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 70,101 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Hexindai by 88.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 279,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 131,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hexindai by 15.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 633,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 86,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hexindai Company Profile

Hexindai Inc operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products.

