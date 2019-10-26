HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $373,000 Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 18,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MUR. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.47.

MUR stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.03. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,360 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $25,187.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

