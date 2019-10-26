HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $414,000 Position in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neenah were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 160,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 376,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,532 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 220,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 36,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 17,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $1,157,954.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,652.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $338,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,817 shares of company stock worth $3,606,604. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NP opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.62. Neenah Inc has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $83.82. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Neenah had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neenah Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

