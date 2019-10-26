HGK Asset Management Inc. Invests $222,000 in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $399,979.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,899.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $281.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.60. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $228.65 and a 52 week high of $344.32.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.60 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.