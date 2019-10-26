HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,344 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 45,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Chevron by 74.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,387,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,630,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 50,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

NYSE CVX opened at $118.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.21. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

