HGK Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DK. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Delek US by 150.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 22.0% during the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

DK opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66. Delek US Holdings Inc has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DK shares. ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen cut Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Delek US from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.49.

In related news, EVP Louis Labella sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $52,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

