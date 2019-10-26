Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Trading Up 5.6% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $95.95 and last traded at $95.77, approximately 4,070,021 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,269,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.73.

The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 503.89%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 15.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,233,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,842,000 after buying an additional 3,174,048 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1,101.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,572,000 after buying an additional 2,153,226 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 700.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,888,000 after buying an additional 670,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,798,000 after buying an additional 544,547 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.29 and its 200-day moving average is $93.09.

About Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

