Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,759 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.4% of Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,916,000 after acquiring an additional 44,258 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,410 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,392,000 after acquiring an additional 478,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,536,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,151,422,000 after acquiring an additional 127,532 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $234.38 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $238.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.51.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

