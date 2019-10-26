Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Brokerages expect that Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) will announce sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49 billion. Hormel Foods also reported sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $9.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.48 billion to $9.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $9.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

In related news, insider Howse Steve 226,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. Also, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 9,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $383,098.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,466.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,670 shares of company stock worth $5,520,877. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 350.0% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 153.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 190.7% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,781. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

