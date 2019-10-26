Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SVC. BidaskClub upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $25.39. 550,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $610.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.51 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This is a boost from Hospitality Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $211,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $75,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 20,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

